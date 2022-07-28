Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN in December after evidence came to light that revealing he advised his brother – disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – how to dodge sexual harassment allegations against him at the time.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Chris Cuomo said in his own statement shortly after he was fried from CNN.”

“So let me now say as disappointing as this is,” he continued, “I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."