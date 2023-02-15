Chris Cuomo Says He Was 'Going To Kill Everybody And Myself' After CNN Firing
Ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed he had suicidal ideations after he was fired from the network. The NewsNation broadcaster shared he thought about "killing everyone, including myself," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cuomo, 52, was fired from his position at CNN in late 2021 after he advised his brother, then-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual assault scandal.
Cuomo's statement comes as another scandal rocked the network. The executive producer for Jake Tapper's primetime show was fired on Friday after he allegedly had romantic relations with multiple CNN subordinates.
52-year-old Cuomo revealed his thoughts on an episode of Anthony Scaramucci's podcast, Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci.
"I had to accept [the CNN termination] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself," Cuomo told the former Trump White House communications director. "Things can consume you."
Cuomo attempted to attribute his deeply disturbing ideations to his Italian heritage, which he claimed made him "passionate."
"Italians are so passionate and I really had to fight against that because... I got too many people counting on me," Cuomo added on where his mind after he was nixed from CNN.
The Cuomo host admitted that he "makes a lot of mistakes," and revealed that he began seeing a therapist after he was "s--- canned" from his former network.
CNN terminated Cuomo after it was discovered that the anchor allegedly used his media connections to gain intel on coverage regarding his brother's allegations — and relayed that information back to him.
While Cuomo claimed he made amends with that time in his life, the anchor continued litigation with CNN over his exit.
Cuomo demanded $125 million in damages after he alleged the network smeared his name.
Since leaving the network, Cuomo returned to the anchor desk for NewsNation, however, his transition to the network came at a steep cost.
In addition to taking a $5 million pay cut for the new gig, Cuomo saw a drop in viewership from his CNN days.
Cuomo told Scaramucci that he knew he wasn't "the big name" at his former network but the drastic change still hurt.
"It’s hard to keep perspective on that because it’s kind of embarrassing," Cuomo said of his low ratings. "I will never be [number 1] again."