Chris Cuomo Says He Was 'Going To Kill Everybody And Myself' After CNN Firing

Ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo revealed he had suicidal ideations after he was fired from the network. The NewsNation broadcaster shared he thought about "killing everyone, including myself," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cuomo, 52, was fired from his position at CNN in late 2021 after he advised his brother, then-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, during his sexual assault scandal.

Cuomo's statement comes as another scandal rocked the network. The executive producer for Jake Tapper's primetime show was fired on Friday after he allegedly had romantic relations with multiple CNN subordinates.