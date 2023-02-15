Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sumner Redstone

Explosive Sumner Redstone Tell-All Claims Media Titan Called President Obama The N-Word & Deeply Hated Trump

sumner donald obama pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

An explosive tell-all about the late media mogul Sumner Redstone made shocking claims about his sex-obsessed pursuit of women and thoughts toward other influential figures in power, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The book, authored by two Pulitzer prize winners released Wednesday, documented his sky-rocketing career, detailing how he became one of America's most influential media moguls following a takeover of Viacom, the parent of the cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon, and went on to control Viacom and CBS in the years before his death.

Article continues below advertisement
sumnerredstone
Source: mega

One excerpt from Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire claimed that Redstone spewed a racist remark, allegedly calling President Barack Obama the N-word.

Malia Andelin, who was working as a CBS private plane flight attendant when she first crossed paths with Sumner in 2008, was present when he allegedly made the comment.

The book detailed a dinner outing they went on in Beverly Hills during which "Sumner complained that the director Steven Spielberg had been pushing him to be nicer about Barack Obama. Obama was wildly popular with the Hollywood elite, but Sumner was no fan of the president. 'Obama is a n-----,' Redstone loudly said."

"You can't say that word!" she exclaimed, to which he replied, "It's a joke."

Article continues below advertisement
barrack
Source: mega

Another excerpt stated that Redstone hated President Donald Trump with so much passion that his computer had a button to drop the F-bomb whenever anyone mentioned his name.

As a billionaire businessman and media magnate with the world at his feet, the late Redstone was described as sex-obsessed and an individual who would shower the women he was dating with over-the-top gifts.

Redstone allegedly insisted his grandson Brandon Korff introduce him to women and was accused of openly flirting with Korff's girlfriend in front of Viacom execs during the 2009 MTV Awards.

MORE ON:
Sumner Redstone
Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger eventually set up Redstone with Sydney Holland.

Holland was his lover for five years before he called it quits and sued her, claiming she and another woman coerced him into giving them more than $150 million.

It was alleged that Holland and Manuela Herzer, another love interest, had "manipulated and emotionally abused Redstone to get what they wanted — jewelry, designer clothing, real estate in Beverly Hills, New York and Paris, and money, lots of it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
sumnerredstone
Source: mega

Both sued back before Holland settled her case with Redstone in June 2018.

Herzer later agreed to pay the Redstone family $3.25 million to reimburse them for some of the gifts that she had received.

The court dismissed that case post-settlement.

A rep for Herzer told Page Six, "The book is a fiction that categorically defames my client … The matter is closed for my client and she will address what really happened in her own forum and her own terms."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.