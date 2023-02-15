Explosive Sumner Redstone Tell-All Claims Media Titan Called President Obama The N-Word & Deeply Hated Trump

One excerpt from Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire claimed that Redstone spewed a racist remark, allegedly calling President Barack Obama the N-word.

Malia Andelin, who was working as a CBS private plane flight attendant when she first crossed paths with Sumner in 2008, was present when he allegedly made the comment.

The book detailed a dinner outing they went on in Beverly Hills during which "Sumner complained that the director Steven Spielberg had been pushing him to be nicer about Barack Obama. Obama was wildly popular with the Hollywood elite, but Sumner was no fan of the president. 'Obama is a n-----,' Redstone loudly said."

"You can't say that word!" she exclaimed, to which he replied, "It's a joke."