'Good Morning America' Host Michael Strahan, 51, Ready To Pop The Question To 33-Year-Old Girlfriend Kayla, Sources Claim
TV star Michael Strahan and girlfriend Kayla Quick made their long love affair red-carpet official with a showy smooch at the Good Morning America host’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month — and sources believe he’s ready to pop the question, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source revealed that the pair’s high-profile PDA “proves they’re ready to take the relationship to the next level” — despite her checkered past!
The former football pro, 51, and the wellness entrepreneur, 33, have quietly dated for more than seven years and are “seriously in love,” said a source.
But when Kayla was 16, she was busted for grand theft after she and a boyfriend broke into her grandmother’s house in Florida and swiped $6,000 worth of jewelry, according to an arrest report.
“Kayla has clearly turned her life around,” added the source. “Michael is certainly impressed by her.”
Twice-married Strahan shares kids Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with first wife Wanda Hutchins and 18-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with second spouse Jean Muggli. But with his children grown — and his ugly 2006 divorce with Muggli in the rearview mirror — an insider spilled, “No one would be surprised if Michael gets down on bended knee to propose. He’s crazy about this girl.”
A source added, “It’s as good a time to marry Kayla as any.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Strahan has been in and out of court with his ex Muggli ever since finalizing a divorce settlement in 2006.
Muggli dragged the ex-NFL star to court in 2019 accusing him of owing her $500k related to their daughter’s equestrian expenses. Strahan said he never agreed to pay the costs.
Later, Muggli said Strahan had been underpaying her on child support for a decade. She demanded an additional $321k but the TV star demanded the request be shut down.
Months later, Strahan accused his ex-wife of engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct” toward their 16-year-old daughters. The couple settled the claims and reached a custody arrangement months later.
Strahan and Muggli were married from 1999 until 2006. The judge ended up ordering the ex-NFL star to cough up $15.3 million as part of his divorce settlement.