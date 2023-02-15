Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Michael Strahan
Exclusive

'Good Morning America' Host Michael Strahan, 51, Ready To Pop The Question To 33-Year-Old Girlfriend Kayla, Sources Claim

michael strahan pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

TV star Michael Strahan and girlfriend Kayla Quick made their long love affair red-carpet official with a showy smooch at the Good Morning America host’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month — and sources believe he’s ready to pop the question, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source revealed that the pair’s high-profile PDA “proves they’re ready to take the relationship to the next level” — despite her checkered past!

Article continues below advertisement

The former football pro, 51, and the wellness entrepreneur, 33, have quietly dated for more than seven years and are “seriously in love,” said a source.

But when Kayla was 16, she was busted for grand theft after she and a boyfriend broke into her grandmother’s house in Florida and swiped $6,000 worth of jewelry, according to an arrest report.

michael strahan solo
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“Kayla has clearly turned her life around,” added the source. “Michael is certainly impressed by her.”

Twice-married Strahan shares kids Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with first wife Wanda Hutchins and 18-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with second spouse Jean Muggli. But with his children grown — and his ugly 2006 divorce with Muggli in the rearview mirror — an insider spilled, “No one would be surprised if Michael gets down on bended knee to propose. He’s crazy about this girl.”

Article continues below advertisement
michael strahan daughters mega
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Michael Strahan

A source added, “It’s as good a time to marry Kayla as any.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Strahan has been in and out of court with his ex Muggli ever since finalizing a divorce settlement in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement
michael strahan hosting mega
Source: mega

Muggli dragged the ex-NFL star to court in 2019 accusing him of owing her $500k related to their daughter’s equestrian expenses. Strahan said he never agreed to pay the costs.

Later, Muggli said Strahan had been underpaying her on child support for a decade. She demanded an additional $321k but the TV star demanded the request be shut down.

Article continues below advertisement
michael strahan ig daughters
Source: @michaelstrahan/instagram

Months later, Strahan accused his ex-wife of engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct” toward their 16-year-old daughters. The couple settled the claims and reached a custody arrangement months later.

Strahan and Muggli were married from 1999 until 2006. The judge ended up ordering the ex-NFL star to cough up $15.3 million as part of his divorce settlement.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.