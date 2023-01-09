'Sensible Human Beings Have a Heart': Michael Strahan LAYS Into Skip Bayless For 'Inhumane’ Damar Hamlin Tweet
Like most of the sports world, Michael Strahan didn't appreciate Skip Bayless' controversial tweets after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, causing the NFL to postpone the game — and he let it be known, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Strahan, 51, went after his Fox Sports colleague, 71, addressing the Undisputed host's decision to question whether the league should postpone the game against the Cincinnati Bengals game after the Buffalo Bills' safety, 24, was revived mid-game and rushed to the hospital, which left many of his teammates, coaches, and opponents in tears.
“There were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said without naming Skip.
"And we sit here and talk about how good ― and I’m sorry to take it this way, this route ― but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. And they understand that your words and what you say really have an impact," he continued.
Strahan argued that the controversy took away from the real issue, adding all the attention should have been on Damar and his recovery.
Strahan then seemed to address Skip doubling down on his tweets after being confronted live on the air by his co-host Shannon Sharpe. After Sharpe expressed his desire for Skip to apologize, the TV vet said he stood by his words. He also claimed that no one from the network had a problem with his tweet.
"Sensible people — like us here — to say that it didn't affect anybody at this network and nobody at this network mind it, that's a lie," Strahan stated. "Obviously didn't talk to us because it matters to us. And it matters to any sensible human being that this young man's life was bigger than any football game. This young man will hopefully be back and, forget about football, but just have a life."
- Michael Strahan Fighting Ex-Wife Jean’s Demand For More Money As Part Of Never-Ending Divorce Battle
- Michael Strahan Takes Trip To Bahamas With 16-Year-Old Daughters Amid Fight With Ex-Wife Jean Over Money
- Michael Strahan's 16-Year-Old Twin Daughters All Smiles During Modeling Shoot Amid Parents' Court War
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hamlin collapsed after he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgens and was rushed to the hospital earlier this month. Before the NFL called the game, Skip questioned if that decision would be best considering the Super Bowl is around the corner.
His tweets immediately faced backlash, with football fans and athletes calling for Skip's firing.
Damar remains in the hospital but has made a remarkable recovery, giving his fans an update on his status over the weekend.
"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out," Damar wrote. "If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"