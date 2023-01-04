Shannon Sharpe Gets Into HEATED ARGUMENT With 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless' Over Damar Hamlin Tweets

Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed on Wednesday and confronted his co-host Skip Bayless over his controversial Damar Hamlin tweets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sharpe addressed his absence from Tuesday's show, which came just hours after Bayless questioned whether the NFL should postpone the game against the Cincinnati Bengals game after Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Damar is still fighting for his life in the hospital.