Shannon Sharpe Gets Into HEATED ARGUMENT With 'Undisputed' Co-Host Skip Bayless' Over Damar Hamlin Tweets
Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed on Wednesday and confronted his co-host Skip Bayless over his controversial Damar Hamlin tweets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sharpe addressed his absence from Tuesday's show, which came just hours after Bayless questioned whether the NFL should postpone the game against the Cincinnati Bengals game after Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Damar is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
"I won't get into speculation," Sharpe said about not being on air after the controversy. "Watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different," he explained, saying he's watched his NFL brothers struggle with injuries, but he's never had to see anyone be revived and fight for their life on the field like Hamlin.
Sharpe then turned his focus to Skip's tweets, seemingly blindsiding his co-host.
"Skip tweeted something and although I disagree with the tweet -- and hopefully, Skip will take it down," he stated, catching Skip completely off guard. Bayless then interrupted Sharpe, revealing he stands by his tweets.
"Time out -- I'm not going to take it down because I stand by what I tweeted," an agitated Skip responded.
The grown men began fighting on air, with Sharpe spewing, "I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting." He hinted why he wasn't on the show on Tuesday, explaining he didn't want to get into a situation where Skip's tweets outshined Hamlin's wellbeing.
"But you can't even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting," Sharpe told his co-host — but Skip couldn't let it go.
Revealing he was "under the impression" that Sharpe wasn't going to bring up the controversy, Skip claimed that "nobody here had a problem with that tweet."
"Clearly, the bosses wanted you to offer an explanation, so clearly, somebody had a problem with it," Sharpe hit back. He then tossed it to another reporter, leaving Skip with his mouth open in shock.
Hamlin, 24, collapsed after he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgens and was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Before the NFL called the game, Skip questioned if that decision would be best considering the Super Bowl is around the corner.
"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," he tweeted.
As RadarOnline.com reported, football fans are calling for Skip's firing in the wake of the controversy, with several athletes agreeing.