'Shame On You': Calls For Skip Bayless To Be Fired Grow Over Damar Hamlin Remarks, Shannon Sharpe MIA From 'Undisputed'
Skip Bayless sparked fury when he questioned whether the NFL should postpone the game after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's battle against the Cincinnati Bengals — and people are going after his job, RadarOnline.com has learned. It appeared football fans aren't the only ones angry over Skip's comments as his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe was a no-show at work on Tuesday following his tweets.
Hamlin, 24, collapsed after he tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgens and was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Before the NFL called the game, Skip questioned if that decision would be best considering the Super Bowl is around the corner.
"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome... which suddenly seems so irrelevant," he tweeted.
Fans of the usually charismatic commentator immediately went off, calling on FOX Sports to fire the 71-year-old pundit. "A platform as big as yours and you choose to concern yourself with a game over someone's life? You are one of the worst out here. Shame on you," one person tweeted.
Even athletes believe Skip should be fired.
"Damar Hamlin's LIFE is in the balance. Get your head out of your A--," ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wrote. "I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad," NBA star Isaiah Thomas tweeted.
Following the outrage, Skip backtracked on his comments and posted an apology.
"Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him and will continue to," he shared on Tuesday — but the damage was already done.
His co-host Sharpe failed to show up to work this morning, leaving fans wondering if he'll quit over Skip's tweets about Hamlin.
"Shannon sharpe made the correct decision to not get on the show today, based off skip's choice of words," someone wrote on Twitter. "Shannon ain’t come to work today because he would have beat yo ass on live tv and he has too much respect for HIMSELF and CAREER not you @RealSkipBayless," posted another.
Following Hamlin's medical emergency, the
"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement. "He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."