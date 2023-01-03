First Video: Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger Cuffed & Escorted By Authorities To His Extradition Hearing As He Faces Murder Charges

"He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes. Those were his words," said LaBar in an interview with TODAY, also revealing his family's response. "They don't believe it to be Bryan, they can't believe this, they're obviously shocked."

"This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they're just trying to be supportive with the understanding these four families have suffered loss, so they're sympathetic towards that, and that's why it should remain really private and they don't want to try this case in the court of public opinion," LaBar further explained.

LaBar visited Kohberger on several occasions, but has not spoken to him about the charges. "He has been very easy to talk to and has a calm demeanor," LaBar revealed in an update.