University Of Idaho Murders: Famed Pathologist Believes More Than One Assailant Killed Idaho Students

The four University of Idaho students murdered with a Rambo-style knife last weekend may have been slaughtered by more than one killer, a famed forensic pathologist tells RadarOnline.com.

Dr. Cyril Wecht, who has conducted thousands of forensic investigations over the decades, finds it hard to believe one person can methodically and quietly butcher four people under one roof – while two roommates slept in other rooms.

The victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were reportedly asleep during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.