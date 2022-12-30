Police Execute Search Warrant On University Of Idaho Suspect's WA Home While White Hyundai Elantra Spotted Being Removed From PA Property

Police have executed a search warrant on the Washington home of the man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.