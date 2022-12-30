Police Execute Search Warrant On University Of Idaho Suspect's WA Home While White Hyundai Elantra Spotted Being Removed From PA Property
Police have executed a search warrant on the Washington home of the man currently in custody in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody by Pennsylvania police and the FBI early Friday morning in connection to the November 13 quadruple murder of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
According to Fox News, Idaho police were seen executing a search warrant on the 28-year-old suspect’s Pullman, Washington home hours after Kohberger was taken into custody.
"There was the black pickup and the silver pickup and a couple of cops, and they were taking pictures and stuff, but didn't have any tape up," said Randy Smith, a Moscow, Idaho resident who works at Washington State University in Pullman and witnessed authorities searching Kohberger’s apartment.
Kohberger’s second-story apartment is located only ten miles away from the Moscow, Idaho off-campus residence where Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin were stabbed to death more than one month ago.
Although Pullman and Moscow are located on separate sides of the Washington-Idaho state border, the cities are only ten miles apart and residents of each city can travel back and forth between the two in less than ten minutes.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohberger graduated with a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University in May.
The suspect is currently listed as a Ph.D. student at WSU where he is studying criminal justice and criminology.
Kohberger was apprehended in Scranton, Pennsylvania around 3 AM Friday morning and was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder in connection to the brutal quadruple murder.
Also shocking are reports that a white Hyundai Elantra was seen being removed from the 28-year-old suspect’s Monroe County, Pennsylvania property hours after he was taken into custody.
As RadarOnline.com reported, investigators announced their interest in a white Hyundai earlier this month after the vehicle was spotted in the vicinity of the off-campus Moscow residence around the time the quadruple murder took place.
There is currently no word regarding the recovery of the alleged “Rambo"-style knife believed to have been used as the murder weapon that took the lives of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin on the morning of November 13.