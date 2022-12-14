University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Detectives Collect 8 Hours Of Surveillance Footage From Gas Station After White Sedan Was Seen Driving By On Night Of Incident
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage captured at a gas station they hope may lead them closer to finding the killer responsible for the University of Idaho quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Authorities obtained eight hours of tape, during which a white sedan can be seen driving by the location at 3:45 AM on November 13.
Investigators believe Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed between 3 to 4 in the morning after they were found stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow property.
"I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras," the overnight assistant manager told Fox News about what made her look, opting to stay anonymous out of safety concerns.
The manager, who was not working on the night of the murders, said the car drove by "real quick" and turned down a side street off Highway 8.
Investigators previously announced their search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the off-campus home as they continue to ask for any tips.
"When we get that information, even [if] it's small, sometimes it can piece together the timeline, put those puzzle pieces together, and we get a greater, bigger picture of what was going on," said police spokesperson Robbie Johnson.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last month that the toxicology results may hold vital crime-solving clues.
"If they were drugged that would be found in the toxicology," renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said.
"If they had recreational levels of marijuana and stuff that would support what they were doing that evening while partying – if there was some drug at a lethal level or something that would make them unconscious – that would certainly be important for the police to consider," Baden continued.
Another famed forensic pathologist told RadarOnline.com they found it hard to believe one person could strategically and quietly murder four people under one roof.
Dr. Cyril Wecht said he believes "there may have been more than one assailant to have killed four people."
The grieving father of Kaylee recently expressed his disapproval over police not sharing more, while a former Moscow police chief said he is confident they are doing their "best work."
"They're just being cowards," Goncalves stated. "There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male."