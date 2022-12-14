University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Detectives Collect 8 Hours Of Surveillance Footage From Gas Station After White Sedan Was Seen Driving By On Night Of Incident

Investigators believe Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed between 3 to 4 in the morning after they were found stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow property.

"I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras," the overnight assistant manager told Fox News about what made her look, opting to stay anonymous out of safety concerns.

The manager, who was not working on the night of the murders, said the car drove by "real quick" and turned down a side street off Highway 8.