Retired Police Chief Speculates Idaho Murderer Wanted Revenge After Father Of Slain Student Suggests Killings Were Done By 'A Sadistic Male'
Retired Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski believes the University of Idaho murderer may have wanted revenge and likely crossed paths with at least one of the four victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cops have been working around the clock to trace the killer or killers' steps after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death on November 13 in an off-campus house.
"Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p----- someone off enough to go after these people," suggested Kwaitkowski, 64, in an interview with Daily Mail.
Kwaitkowski said new details that emerge may shed more light on what happened.
"Maybe there was only one target, and the other three were collateral damage," he added, noting it's going to be a process to sift through clues.
"You have 20 people looking at tens of thousands of pieces of information. That will lead them to something. But it's going to take time," Kwaitkowski explained.
Goncalves — the father of slain Kaylee — recently expressed his frustration with the police force, who have yet to publicly name a suspect or recover the knife used in the vicious attack speculated to have taken place between 3 to 4 AM that November morning.
"They're just being cowards. There are girls walking around the street right now that deserve to know. They should be looking out for a sadistic male," he told Fox News.
Goncalves said Kaylee's injuries "did not match" Mogen's even though they were slaughtered in the same bed, noting "they may have individually died from the exact same thing, being stabbed, but there are more details."
He said the brutal stabbing slashed Kaylee's liver and lungs while it has been reported that Kernodle had defensive wounds. "It was a hell of a battle going on down there from what the coroner told us," Goncalves said.
Goncalves said he was told the perpetrator was a "strong individual."
As neighbors and locals come forward with new information, a famed forensic pathologist told RadarOnline.com it seemed likely that there was more than one killer.
Dr. Cyril Wecht said it seemed hard to believe that one assailant could kill four people under one roof — all while two roommates slept in other rooms and were left unharmed.
Meanwhile, police have asked agents alongside the United States and Canadian border to be on patrol for a white car spotted near the crime scene.
"If it was my daughter, yeah, I'd want to know right now. But this is a tough case," said Kwaitkowski, ensuring people "the Moscow police are doing their best work right now."