'Tired Of The Threats': Wife Of Convicted Killer Speaks Out In His Defense As Online Sleuths Pin University Of Idaho Murders On Him
The wife of a convicted killer is speaking out in his defense after online sleuths pinned the University of Idaho murders on him, claiming they have been subject to relentless harassment in recent weeks.
She said that her husband, James Curtis Leonard, 39, of Moscow, is being wrongfully accused of the vicious stabbings, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leonard's spouse claimed they were both home at the time of the November 13 massacre that police speculated took place between the hours of 3 to 4 AM. The couple lives in a trailer home just a mile away from the off-campus property.
She claimed he left for work at 7 AM and is not at all responsible for the tragic deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The wife said her husband is under the microscope following his manslaughter case from 2007 when he shot and killed a man outside his house in Genesee in what he called an act of self-defense.
"I told police that we are tired of all the threats, harassment and allegations," she told DailyMail.com as the case details have since emerged. "Our family has been in danger because of all these false statements being made on the internet."
Her interview comes after his arrest last week for allegedly beating her and stalking her.
Leonard is being held on $100,000 bail. RadarOnline.com can confirm his booking date was Wednesday, December 7.
"He was depressed the other night, drank a little more than he should have, and didn't take his anti-depressants, and I think that's what triggered him. The whole night was just a big mess. It shouldn't have ever happened," she told the outlet about their recent dispute.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that police have yet to declare a suspect or locate the murder weapon for the quadruple killings assumed to be a "Rambo"-style knife.
As the investigation continues, the four victims were honored during the University of Idaho winter commencement with a moment of silence and message about their lives being taken far too soon by a "senseless act of violence."