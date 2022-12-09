University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police Chief Says He Was Unaware That Front Door Was Allegedly Wide Open HOURS After Suspect Left
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said he was unaware of reports the front door was allegedly wide open hours after the quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A neighbor claimed they noticed it around 8:30 AM on November 13. Authorities believe the stabbings occurred sometime between 3 to 4 AM.
Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were tragically found dead in the off-campus home.
"I'm not even sure where that came from, to be quite honest," he told Daily Mail in response to the bombshell report while attending the city's Christmas parade on December 8.
"I don't even know the answer to that one. If I did, I would probably comment on that but I don't know the answer whether the door was open," Fry continued.
The front door mentioned opens to the level where two other roommates were unharmed, according to the neighbor.
When asked about the claim, a spokesperson told Fox News "that type of information is part of the investigation and not released."
Goncalves and Mogen were found on the top floor while Chapin and Kernodle were found in a second-floor bedroom.
The survivors were sleeping on the first floor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cops speculated the killer entered the home through a sliding glass door on the second floor.
It is wondered if Goncalves was the intended target, as her grieving father, Steven, previously told NewsNation that police had told him her injuries were worse than the other victims.
The Latah County Coroner confirmed all four students died as a result of stabbing, and the manner of their deaths is homicide.
At this time, no suspect has been name and no murder weapon has been found. Reports state the killer used a "Rambo"-style knife.
As the investigation continues, a famed pathologist told RadarOnline.com exclusively that it seems likely more than one assailant killed the Idaho students based on the evidence released thus far.
Looking ahead, it's believed the toxicology results may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence at the time of the killings.