University Of Idaho Murders: Toxicology Report To Reveal Crucial Clues To Students' Death
The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students viciously butchered with a Rambo-style knife last week may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The results could also explain why the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, apparently slept during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.
Some of the victims, who were all found on beds, sustained defensive wounds, including Xana according to her father, Jeffrey Kernodle who described his daughter as a “tough kid.”
Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden tells RadarOnline.com the toxicology report could help investigators determine the victims’ state of the mind at the time of the slaying and determine if they were knocked out by date-rape type of drug.
“If they were drugged that would be found in the toxicology,” Baden said. “If they had recreational levels of marijuana and stuff that would support what they were doing that evening while partying – if there was some drug at a lethal level or something that would make them unconscious – that would certainly be important for the police to consider.”
Latah County (Idaho) Coroner Cathy Mabbutt declined to discuss the case with RadarOnline.com referring all questions to the Moscow police department.
She said the toxicology report “usually takes three to six weeks” to complete and declined to tell RadarOnline.com the exact number of stab wounds inflicted on the students.
However, in an interview with NewsNation, Mabbutt stopped short of saying if the students were incapacitated by drugs or alcohol before their gruesome deaths.
“It was late at night or early in the morning, so it seems likely maybe they were sleeping,” Mabbutt told NewsNation.
“There were multiple stab wounds on them and most of them had just one that was the lethal stab wound. The fatal ones were to the chest area, the upper body area,” she said. “It was a pretty large knife so it’s really hard to call them to puncture wounds.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police were not notified about the murders until about noon Sunday when one of the victims’ unharmed roommates called 911 to report an “unconscious person.”
It is unknown why the two surviving roommates did not see or hear the bloodbath which investigators determined occurred between 3 and 5 a.m.
Neighbors of the four students described the crime scene as a “party house” with a bevy of guests coming and going from the three-story six-bedroom home.
“There were parties that were kind of loud,” one neighbor told Fox News. “There were a lot of people that went into and out of that house pretty frequently.”
The Moscow Police did not respond to a RadarOnline.com email asking if drugs, paraphernalia, or booze were found at the crime scene. Many wonder how the stealth ninja-like killer managed to slaughter the four students without being detected.
Renowned private investigator Jason Jensen tells RadarOnline.com the toxicology report will reveal the condition of the students before they were butchered.
“The toxicology will determine if there is any type of chemical in their system used for nefarious purposes -- something that will render them helpless like (date rape drug) GHB or a finding that there was nothing in their system,” he said.
Investigators plan to hold an afternoon press conference to update the public after shifting through 700 tips and any surveillance videos from nearby homes.