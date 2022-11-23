University Of Idaho Murders: Toxicology Report To Reveal Crucial Clues To Students' Death

The toxicology results on the four University of Idaho students viciously butchered with a Rambo-style knife last week may hold vital crime-solving clues to determine if the coeds were drugged or under the influence, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The results could also explain why the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, apparently slept during the brutal November 13th bloodbath attack inside a Moscow, Idaho home.

Some of the victims, who were all found on beds, sustained defensive wounds, including Xana according to her father, Jeffrey Kernodle who described his daughter as a “tough kid.”