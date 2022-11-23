No Evidence To Suggest University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Was Being Stalked Before Quadruple Murder, Moscow Police Reveal
The Moscow Police Department revealed one of the four University of Idaho victims murdered inside their off campus home last weekend was not being stalked leading up to the quadruple killing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The recent revelation comes after investigators reportedly received a number of claims saying 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was stabbed to death alongside Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – was being pursued by an unidentified individual prior to her murder.
According to Moscow Police Chief James Fry, investigators "looked extensively into claims" Kaylee was being stalked leading up to the morning of November 13, but they "have not been able to verify or identify a stalker."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee and her 21-year-old best friend Madison – who was also murdered – were believed to have returned home to the future crime scene location around 1:45 AM on the morning of November 13.
The pair were reportedly at a downtown Moscow bar called The Corner Club from approximately 10 PM to 1:30 AM before being seen at a food truck called the “Grub Truck” between 1:40 AM and 1:45 AM.
Kaylee and Madison then returned to their off-campus residence shortly thereafter, while their two other roommates-turned-murder victims – 20-year-old Xana and her 20-year-old boyfriend Ethan – reportedly also returned to the off-campus home at roughly 1:45 AM after attending a fraternity party.
Moscow police were not notified about the murders until approximately 12 PM Sunday afternoon when one of the victims’ other roommates, who was home but not harmed during the grisly attack, called 911 to report an “unconscious person.”
Investigators determined the quadruple murder took place between seven to eight hours before the bodies were discovered at 12 PM – meaning the four university students likely lost their lives somewhere between 4 and 5 AM that Sunday morning.
Victims Kaylee and Madison also reportedly called Kaylee’s 26-year-old ex-boyfriend, Jack DeCoeur, a total of seven times in the hours leading up to the quadruple murder – although it is unknown whether the former couple spoke and, if they did, what they spoke about.
Investigators have since received a total of 646 tips regarding the case and have reportedly conducted at least 90 interviews in the ten days since the murders took place.
No suspects, no motives and no murder weapons have yet been found in connection to the killings.
The Moscow Police Department, led by Police Chief Fry, is scheduled to hold their next press conference to provide updates about the ongoing case at 1 PM on Wednesday.