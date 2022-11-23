No Evidence To Suggest University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves Was Being Stalked Before Quadruple Murder, Moscow Police Reveal

The Moscow Police Department revealed one of the four University of Idaho victims murdered inside their off campus home last weekend was not being stalked leading up to the quadruple killing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The recent revelation comes after investigators reportedly received a number of claims saying 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves – who was stabbed to death alongside Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the morning of Sunday, November 13 – was being pursued by an unidentified individual prior to her murder.