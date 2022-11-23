Your tip
Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Nov. 22 2022, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.

The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the four students’ lives.

But while investigators continue to collect evidence to identify and locate the murderer or murderers, neighbors who live a “baseball throw” away from the location of the crime scene have claimed a substantial number of people were frequently entering and exiting the off-campus home upwards of five nights a week to attend parties and other get-togethers in the days and weeks before the quadruple murder.

"There were parties that were kind of loud," one neighbor who attends the university told Fox News this week. "As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom, I would just be walking by, I would look up and I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week.”

“There were a lot of people that went into and out of that house pretty frequently,” the neighbor added.

Another neighbor, who was up until 2 AM on the morning of the murders, explained how she didn’t know anything was wrong until she returned home from work later that evening.

"I left for work around 11:45 AM," the neighbor said. "I never saw or heard anything the night before. I was up until 2 AM and never heard anything at all."

"I was at work and the only thing I heard about was like the ‘unconscious person,’" she continued. "And then, I didn't realize it had more severity till I got home, and I could hear the clicking of the cameras."

"It's just been crazy, just how quiet it's been. They always had a little gathering, so they always have music going."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police were not notified about the murders until approximately 12 PM Sunday afternoon when one of the victims’ unharmed roommates called 911 to report an “unconscious person.”

After responding to the call and finding Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, and Chapin killed, investigators determined the murders took place seven to eight hours earlier – meaning the four students were likely killed between 4 and 5 AM that Sunday morning.

