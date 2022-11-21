‘Evidence Was Likely Obliterated’: Cops Accused Of Botched Investigation In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder

Locals in the rattled Idaho town where four students were slain to death are concerned police have “botched” the investigation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Police were seen measuring tire marks outside the crime scene house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 19 — almost six days after the mutilated bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found.