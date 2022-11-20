Autopsy Complete After Brutal Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students, Attack Likely 'Personal' & Carried Out By Large Knife
One week after four University of Idaho murders occurred, the autopsy is complete.
According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the attack was "personal," which was likely carried out by a large knife.
“It would have had to been a large knife,” Mabbutt said, adding that the victims — Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 — were stabbed more than once.
Mabbutt added that some of the wounds could have been defensive wounds, but it's unclear who was stabbed first. There were no signs of sexual assault, and it's not a case of murder-suicide.
“I don’t think I’ve had another death by stabbing,” the expert, who has been a coroner for 16 years, stated. “I’m with everybody else that somebody needs to be caught … it’s not going to bring these people’s lives back, but I think it will bring a bigger sense of peace to the community.”
As Radar previously reported, the police found the four students dead inside their home, which was not too far from the University of Idaho campus.
There are no suspects, and there was no forced entry into the home.
Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Chapin and Kernodle were at an on-campus party on Saturday night, while Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar downtown.
The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell phone."
There are two other roommates who live in the six-bedroom home, but they were not home at the time of the attack.
“We don’t know why that call came in at noon and not the middle of the night,” Fry said. “We’re not just focusing on them. We’re focusing on everybody that may be coming and going from the residence.”
“We want to do everything we can to make sure this is done correctly and that the people that are responsible for this are brought to justice,” Wills told reporters," Director of the Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills said in a statement.