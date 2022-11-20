Autopsy Complete After Brutal Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students, Attack Likely 'Personal' & Carried Out By Large Knife

Mabbutt added that some of the wounds could have been defensive wounds, but it's unclear who was stabbed first. There were no signs of sexual assault, and it's not a case of murder-suicide.

“I don’t think I’ve had another death by stabbing,” the expert, who has been a coroner for 16 years, stated. “I’m with everybody else that somebody needs to be caught … it’s not going to bring these people’s lives back, but I think it will bring a bigger sense of peace to the community.”