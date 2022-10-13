'My Man Saved My Life': PnB Rock's GF Details Harrowing Final Moments Inside Roscoe's Before Rapper Was Gunned Down

She said, “My man saved my life, throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”

Sibounheuang described the trauma of seeing what she saw that day. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she explained.