'My Man Saved My Life': PnB Rock's GF Details Harrowing Final Moments Inside Roscoe's Before Rapper Was Gunned Down
PNB Rock’s girlfriend has spoken out for the first time since he was murdered in front of her last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, PNB Rock was killed on September 12, 2022, while dining at Roscoes’ Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles.
PNB Rock (real name: Rakim Allen) was with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang.
Initially, some believed the individuals who killed PNB showed up at the restaurant after Sibounheuang posted their location on Instagram. However, investigators have since learned that the father-son duo accused of murdering PNB were already in the parking lot when PNB arrived.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were named by LAPD as the two suspects. The two were taken into custody earlier this month.
Now, Sibounheuang has posted a lengthy Instagram post detailing the day PNB was murdered. She said, “I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill myself (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there).”
She said, “My man saved my life, throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can’t even handle this.”
Sibounheuang described the trauma of seeing what she saw that day. “To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, Car keys, purse and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was,” she explained.
She described the later rapper as “loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self.”
Sibounheuang said on the last day with PNB she told him “I know you my husband. I know you my soulmate.”
“Pain is real. No matter how rich u are, how famous u are, how spiritual u are. Some pain is inevitable,” she ended.