Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Alleged Killer Could Face Death Penalty After Being Charged With First-Degree Murder

The career criminal charged with murdering the beloved Tennessee elementary school teacher and heiress Eliza Fletcher will most likely face the death penalty if convicted of committing the barbaric abduction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence after violently attacking the 34-year-old mother of two, and Memphis prosecutors have not ruled out executing the longtime menace to society.