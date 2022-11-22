University Of Idaho Horror: First Look INSIDE Home Where Four Students Stabbed To Death

RadarOnline.com can confirm there has yet to be an arrest for the horrific quadruple slaying which took place at the address, but Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the attack appeared to be "personal."

It is believed the vicious attack was likely carried out by a large knife. As we recently reported, the autopsy for all four victims is complete.

"They're telling us that there's so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all," Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's heartbroken father, said on Sunday. "This wasn't like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy."

Police are hopeful DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims.