University Of Idaho Horror: First Look INSIDE Home Where Four Students Stabbed To Death
The grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students has left the community in shock and despair as police search for answers.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of the once-stunning home where the tragedy occurred, now left with blood-stained walls and caution tape surrounding the off-campus property.
Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the home located in Moscow, Idaho.
RadarOnline.com has learned the 2,295-square-foot property is located on King Rd. and came with six bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Per the original listing, it was said to be fitting for roommates considering there are two bedrooms and one bathroom on each level.
It was renovated between 2018 and 2019 with upgrades to the kitchen cabinets, counters, appliances, as well as two of the bathrooms and newer flooring throughout.
There are two other roommates who live in the home, but they were not around when the attack unfolded.
RadarOnline.com can confirm there has yet to be an arrest for the horrific quadruple slaying which took place at the address, but Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the attack appeared to be "personal."
It is believed the vicious attack was likely carried out by a large knife. As we recently reported, the autopsy for all four victims is complete.
"They're telling us that there's so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all," Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's heartbroken father, said on Sunday. "This wasn't like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy."
Police are hopeful DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims.
RadarOnline.com told you first that cops investigating the case are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.
A police source shared that "investigators want to know if the University of Idaho's Reserve Officers' Training Corps program had any Ka-Bar knives in its archive or on display."
"They are proving whether the weapon could have been swiped by the killer or killers to commit the crimes," the insider further explained.