University Of Idaho Killer Was 'Sloppy' & Left 'Mess' Of Evidence As It's Revealed Neighbor's Dog Was Also Killed Days Before Massacre
The still unidentified murderer who killed four University of Idaho students earlier this month was reportedly “sloppy” and left a “mess” of evidence behind while committing the massacre, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This surprising development also comes as it was recently revealed a nearby resident’s dog was taken and killed before being skinned just days before the quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho took place.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, four University of Idaho students – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were found murdered on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in an off campus home just a short distance from the university.
Investigators believe the four students were killed in their sleep by a still unknown assailant who used a “Rambo”-style knife to commit the murders.
But according to the New York Post, although authorities have not yet detained any suspects or obtained many promising new leads in connection to the quadruple murder, the killer or killers who committed the slayings left so much evidence that it will take investigators longer than expected to process it all.
“They’re telling us that there’s so much evidence that it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Steve Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said on Sunday. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”
Kaylee’s father also revealed the killer “made a mess there, and [investigators] are going to have to go through that point by point.”
Moscow Police Chief James Fry further confirmed the investigation will take longer than expected, although he revealed a mobile unit was recently set up on site in an effort to help “expedite things.”
“It was a complex and terrible crime and it will take some time to resolve,” Police Chief Fry said on Sunday during a press conference marking one week since the grisly murders took place. “We believe they’re targeted because we take a totality of all the circumstances we’re looking at.”
“Do we know any one person that was targeted?” Fry continued. “We’re not able to say at this point in time due to our investigation, but we still believe that.”
These developments also come as it was revealed a nearby resident’s dog was killed and skinned just three miles away from the scene of the quadruple murder on October 21.
“It was like a deer that someone had hunted,” Pam Colbert, 78, said regarding the death of her 12-year-old mini-Australian shepherd, Buddy. “They cut him around the neck and just skinned him. His little legs had fur and his little face had fur, but the rest of him was just skinned.”
“The other side of him was as though they had filleted him like they were about to eat him. It was terrible, unbelievable,” she added. “They cut him like you filet a fish. We found his collar, but we didn’t find the pelt.”
Although investigators have not linked the murders of the four university students to the murder of Colbert's dog Buddy, locals believe there may be a connection between the two incidents and are staying vigilant as authorities continue to search for the evasive assailant.