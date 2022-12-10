Neighbor Of Slain Idaho Students Claimed He Heard Scream On Night Of Quadruple Murders, Assumed It Was A 'Party Sound'

Harsh said that while he was falling asleep after a late night at work, he heard a scream around that time and assumed it was just a "party sound."

During an initial conversation with authorities, Harsh didn't mention that detail, explaining it later occurred to him that it could have been a signal of distress.

"I didn't think anything of it," he said. "After what happened, I've definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I'm not sure what good it does for them now."

The neighbor said he also saw a black luxury SUV parked by the home, which he reported to the police.