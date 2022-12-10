Neighbor Of Slain Idaho Students Claimed He Heard Scream On Night Of Quadruple Murders, Assumed It Was A 'Party Sound'
A neighbor who lives close by the four slain University of Idaho students said he heard a scream the night of the quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Inan Harsh, 30, lived a few doors down in an apartment complex by the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13.
He claimed that Sunday was different because the typical weekend crowd of 15 to 20 people in the home's backyard was not present.
"It was kind of bizarre," Harsh told the in a new interview. "There was not a lot of activity."
The suggestion it was an unusually quiet evening leading up to the murders has been echoed by other locals.
Police have since traced the final hours of the victims, determining that Kernodle and Chapin were at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house until roughly 1:45 AM before returning home.
Mogen and Goncalves were at a local bar between 10 PM and 1:30 AM before stopping by a popular food truck parked downtown, arriving home at about 1:56 AM.
Authorities speculate the murders took place between 3 to 4 AM with a "Rambo"-style knife.
Harsh said that while he was falling asleep after a late night at work, he heard a scream around that time and assumed it was just a "party sound."
During an initial conversation with authorities, Harsh didn't mention that detail, explaining it later occurred to him that it could have been a signal of distress.
"I didn't think anything of it," he said. "After what happened, I've definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I'm not sure what good it does for them now."
The neighbor said he also saw a black luxury SUV parked by the home, which he reported to the police.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that another neighbor noticed the Moscow home's front door was allegedly wide open around 8:30 AM.
At this time, no suspect has been named and no murder weapon has been found.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that police are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims.
"If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it's believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails," said a case informant.
"This will be crucial to the forensic casework."