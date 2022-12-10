Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > University Of Idaho Murders

Neighbor Of Slain Idaho Students Claimed He Heard Scream On Night Of Quadruple Murders, Assumed It Was A 'Party Sound'

idaho university murders vigil security metal detectors
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 9 2022, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A neighbor who lives close by the four slain University of Idaho students said he heard a scream the night of the quadruple murders, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Inan Harsh, 30, lived a few doors down in an apartment complex by the off-campus home where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were tragically found stabbed to death on November 13.

Article continues below advertisement
investigators searching owner white car university idaho crime scene clues quadruple murderjpg
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

He claimed that Sunday was different because the typical weekend crowd of 15 to 20 people in the home's backyard was not present.

"It was kind of bizarre," Harsh told the in a new interview. "There was not a lot of activity."

The suggestion it was an unusually quiet evening leading up to the murders has been echoed by other locals.

Article continues below advertisement

Police have since traced the final hours of the victims, determining that Kernodle and Chapin were at a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house until roughly 1:45 AM before returning home.

Mogen and Goncalves were at a local bar between 10 PM and 1:30 AM before stopping by a popular food truck parked downtown, arriving home at about 1:56 AM.

Authorities speculate the murders took place between 3 to 4 AM with a "Rambo"-style knife.

neighbors university idaho students front door left open hours quadruple murder jpg
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Harsh said that while he was falling asleep after a late night at work, he heard a scream around that time and assumed it was just a "party sound."

During an initial conversation with authorities, Harsh didn't mention that detail, explaining it later occurred to him that it could have been a signal of distress.

"I didn't think anything of it," he said. "After what happened, I've definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I'm not sure what good it does for them now."

The neighbor said he also saw a black luxury SUV parked by the home, which he reported to the police.

neighbors university idaho students front door left open hours quadruple murder jpg
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been reported that another neighbor noticed the Moscow home's front door was allegedly wide open around 8:30 AM.

At this time, no suspect has been named and no murder weapon has been found.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that police are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims.

"If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it's believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails," said a case informant.

"This will be crucial to the forensic casework."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.