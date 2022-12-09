REVEALED: Neighbors Of Slain University Of Idaho Students Claim Front Door Was LEFT OPEN For HOURS After Quadruple Murder
Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last month claim the victims’ front door was left wide open for hours after the killings took place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead on the morning of November 13 in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home.
But while investigators believe the quadruple murder took place between 3 AM and 4 AM that Sunday morning, and the victims’ bodies were not found until 12 PM noon, neighbors to the slain students claim the residence’s front door was open as early as 8:30 AM – at least four hours after the murders were believed to have occurred.
“That type of information is part of the investigation and not released,” a spokesman for the Idaho State Police told Fox News on Thursday after the claim was made by the neighbors of the deceased.
As RadarOnline.com reported, this is just the latest clue to emerge in the quadruple murder investigation that has largely left police struggling to piece together what happened on the morning of November 13.
Investigators have failed to identify a suspect, determine a motive for the heinous murders or locate the murder weapon used in the brutal slayings.
On Thursday, investigators also announced they are currently searching for the owner of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene the night the murders took place.
While Moscow police did not reveal whether they believe the owner of the white Hyundai Elantra is a suspect in the case, the authorities did confirm the owner may have crucial information connected to the ongoing investigation.
Police are also reportedly investigating where specifically the four victims were in the hours before they returned home to their off-campus residence at approximately 1:45 AM that Sunday morning.
Although Kaylee and Madison were believed to have been at a local sports bar before stopping at a food truck on their way home, and Xana and Ethan were purportedly attending a party at Ethan’s fraternity house, investigators are looking for information regarding where the victims may have been before, after and in between those activities.
“That actually seems to be one of the larger areas that we don't have a lot of information in,” Aaron Snell, the Idaho State Police communications director, said on Thursday.
“So being able to locate what they did that night, to maybe who they contacted, maybe any routes they took home, that would be important to the investigation,” Snell added.