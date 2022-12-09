REVEALED: Neighbors Of Slain University Of Idaho Students Claim Front Door Was LEFT OPEN For HOURS After Quadruple Murder

But while investigators believe the quadruple murder took place between 3 AM and 4 AM that Sunday morning, and the victims’ bodies were not found until 12 PM noon, neighbors to the slain students claim the residence’s front door was open as early as 8:30 AM – at least four hours after the murders were believed to have occurred.

“That type of information is part of the investigation and not released,” a spokesman for the Idaho State Police told Fox News on Thursday after the claim was made by the neighbors of the deceased.