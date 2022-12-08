REVEALED: Investigators Searching For Owner Of White Car Spotted Near University Of Idaho Crime Scene As New Clues Emerge In Quadruple Murder
Investigators are reportedly searching for the owner of a white car they believe was in the area when four University of Idaho students were murdered nearly three weekends ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development is the newest clue to emerge in the quadruple murder case that has largely left Idaho State Police and investigators struggling to find the suspect who committed the heinous crime.
According to Moscow, Idaho police, investigators are searching for the passenger or passengers of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra seen near the slain students’ off-campus home the night the killings took place.
Although investigators did not reveal whether they believe the owner of the white Hyundai Elantra is a suspect in the case, they did confirm the owner may have crucial information connected to the ongoing investigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead on Sunday, November 13 in their off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.
Investigators confirmed the quadruple murder was committed by a large KA-BAR-style combat knife, although no suspect has been identified and no murder weapon recovered.
The search for the white Hyundai Elantra also comes after investigators were spotted removing items from the victims’ home on Wednesday.
Although the Moscow police chief did not elaborate on the particular items being retrieved from the residence, he did say officers were there to help bring “closure” to the victims’ families and that the collected items would be returned to members of the slain students’ families.
Two weeks after the quadruple murder took place, law enforcement officials were seen seizing five cars parked outside of the crime scene, believed to belong to the victims.
Although investigators are still struggling to piece together the devastating crime that rocked the small Idaho university town, police have ruled out several people previously suspected to be connected to the November 13 quadruple murder.
"Detectives contacted both males and learned the two were attempting to meet women at the business, this was corroborated through additional investigation,” investigators clarified on Tuesday following claims one victim, Kaylee, had been stalked before her murder.
"Based on available information, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking,” the investigators added. “No evidence suggests the two males were involved in the murders."
Police are also reportedly investigating where Xana and Ethan were between approximately 9 PM on the night of November 12 and 1:45 AM on the morning of November 13.
"Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred," Moscow detectives also said in a statement earlier this week.