Law enforcement has seized five cars from the home where 4 University of Idaho students were murdered this month as police continue to search for clues, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nOn Tuesday, police removed the vehicles which were outside the home which is close to campus. Photos showed a tow truck taking the cars from the property.It is believed that the cars belonged to the victims. \n\nAs RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their friend Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death inside the home at around 3 AM on November 13. Officials believe the person responsible used a KA-BAR-style combat knife.Two other roommates were inside the home at the time of the murders but did not encounter the suspect(s). Gonclaves and Mogen were killed as they slept on the third floor. Kernodle and Chapin were murdered while in her bed on the second floor. \n\nPolice have no suspects, and the murderer remains on the loose.“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, there will be an increase in detective activity and tow trucks onsite as investigators move five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” a rep for the Moscow Police Department said. \n\nEarlier today, NY Post said police were seen at the scene dusting for fingerprints and examining the home for any evidence they may have missed.The quadruple homicide has shaken the small town. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, students have begun fleeing the town out of fear. Many have left school and returned home. \n\nThe school’s President, Scott Green, revealed this week that he will allow students to learn remotely for the foreseeable future. \n\n"We have heard from students with varied needs," Green stated. "Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely."