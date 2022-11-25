University Of Idaho Students Fleeing Campus As Murderer Remains On The Loose 12 Days After 4 College Students Were Stabbed To Death
University of Idaho students have started leaving the campus in droves 12 days after the brutal murder of 4 students, RadarOnline.com.
The school’s President, Scott Green, revealed that students have been reaching out about skipping out on in-person learning as they have fears for their safety.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and he boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. were all stabbed to death inside the home near campus.
Police have yet to announce any suspects and have pleaded with the community for help.
Green said that he agreed to allow for remote classes given the situation. "We have heard from students with varied needs," Green stated. "Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely."
Teachers were told to accommodate the requests and allow for Zoom appearances from students.
"The brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin have shaken our community to the core and brought fear and devastating pain to our Vandal family," Green added. "We are sad. We are angry. We are struggling to make any sense of it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the four students were stabbed while they were asleep in their Moscow, Idaho home on the morning of November 13.
The group had been out in the town hours before. A roommate who had not encountered the murderer called the police stating one of their friends was “unconscious.”
Earlier this week, the police held a press conference admitting they were investigating the possibility that Kaylee had a stalker.
"Kaylee mentioned having a stalker, but detectives have been unable to corroborate the statement," the police said. "Investigators are requesting anyone with information about a potential stalker, or unusual instances, to contact the tip line."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, famed pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht told us he believes there could be more than one assailant involved.