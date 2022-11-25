University Of Idaho Students Fleeing Campus As Murderer Remains On The Loose 12 Days After 4 College Students Were Stabbed To Death

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, and their buddies Xana Kernodle, 20, and he boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20. were all stabbed to death inside the home near campus.

Police have yet to announce any suspects and have pleaded with the community for help.

Green said that he agreed to allow for remote classes given the situation. "We have heard from students with varied needs," Green stated. "Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely."