Police Spotted Removing Items At University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder House As Suspect Remains On The Loose
Police were seen at the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered collecting items, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier today, authorities were at the property removing property that belonged to the victims. The items will be returned to their family members.
Investigators have continued to remain tight-lipped on details of the ongoing investigation and have yet to name a suspect or recover the murder weapon.
In a video, obtained by reporter Brian Entin, police were pictured as they carried large boxes into the house that remained wrapped in yellow crime scene tape.
Officers from the Moscow Police Chief said they were there to help bring "closure" to the victim's families. The police chief did not elaborate on specific items that were retrieved.
It's been three weeks since Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally attacked in the home with a "Rambo" style knife.
As police have failed to find the suspect, the victim's families have decided to take matters into their own hands.
Kaylee's father, Steve Gonclaves, has made several statements to the press.
Mr. Gonclaves claimed that his daughter was the "target" of the quadruple homicide, a theory he based on autopsy results that revealed Kaylee suffered more intense injuries than her friends who were also killed.
However, Idaho police contradicted the father's claim and reiterated that details of the investigation were not released due to the sensitivity of the case.
This week, Mr. Gonclaves hired a private investigator to investigate the case.
During an interview with Fox News on December 6, the father stated that "there are things that we can request and things we can do to get to the truth faster."
In the past couple of weeks, The University of Idaho community has remained in a state of fear with many students leaving campus.