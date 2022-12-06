Idaho University Murders: Police Deny Father's Claim About Attack, Focusing On Xana & Ethan's Final Moves Before Slaying

According to police, authorities did not inform the Gonclaves family that their daughter suffered the brunt of the quadruple homicide. Mr. Gonclaves told the media that his daughter's injuries were the most extreme of the four victims, which led him to believe Kaylee was the target of the attack.

In a statement regarding Mr. Gonclaves' accusation, Moscow Police announced, "with the active criminal investigation, law enforcement has not released additional facts to the family or the public."

"There have been statements and speculation about this case, victim injuries, cause of death, evidence collection and processing, and investigative techniques," the statement continued. "However, we firmly believe speculation and unvetted information is a disservice to the victims, their families, and our community."

In addition to denying the father's claim, police revealed they are further examining the last moves of Xana and Ethan, who were dating at the time of their murders.