University Of Idaho Murder Scene: Photos Show Red Solo Cups & Cereal Bowls At Scene
Photos captured of the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered gave a snapshot into their lives that are now frozen in time from the heinous act of a suspect who remains at large, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Plastic red solo cups, take-out food, and a neon sign that read "Good Vibes" were seen at the 2,295-square-foot Moscow home that has since become a crime scene.
According to photos from the Daily Mail, the four slain students — Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Maggie Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — led normal lives of college students before they were viciously attacked inside the off-campus home during the early morning hours of November 13.
The photos taken depicted a messy living room scene, one that's common for college students who share a space with other roommates and frequently have friends come and go.
The so-called party house, according to locals, painted a picture that could be found at any college student's home across the country: a half-empty coffee cup, cereal bowls with spoons left inside, and an unwashed frying pan with two knives and a spaghetti server next to it.
Authorities claim the attack was targeted and the lived-home's photos give light to the ongoing investigations efforts.
In one photo, a television screen could easily be seen from the room's window. Text across the TV read, "No Network Detected."
The computer once connected to the television has been seized by authorities, who have held out hope that its contents could lead them to name a possible suspect.
Five cars that were once left outside of the residence are now in police custody — a visual effort of an attempt to unearth potential clues by investigators who have yet to locate the "Rambo"-style murder weapon.
As the investigation continues on, the campus remains fearful and in mourning. A candlelight vigil was held by students to honor their former pupils.
One victim's grieving father said their family will postpone a funeral service until justice is served.
Steve Gonclaves, the dad of Kaylee, revealed that a memorial service for his 21-year-old daughter has been held off as the investigation carries on without a suspect being named.
The father shared his fears of the suspect, who could be "having a great life out there," potentially making an appearance at the service.
"My wife's biggest fear, part of the reason we didn't have a funeral, is because she couldn't be guaranteed that that monster was going to not be there," Steve shared.