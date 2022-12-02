University Of Idaho Murder Scene: Photos Show Red Solo Cups & Cereal Bowls At Scene

According to photos from the Daily Mail, the four slain students — Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Maggie Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — led normal lives of college students before they were viciously attacked inside the off-campus home during the early morning hours of November 13.

The photos taken depicted a messy living room scene, one that's common for college students who share a space with other roommates and frequently have friends come and go.

The so-called party house, according to locals, painted a picture that could be found at any college student's home across the country: a half-empty coffee cup, cereal bowls with spoons left inside, and an unwashed frying pan with two knives and a spaghetti server next to it.

Authorities claim the attack was targeted and the lived-home's photos give light to the ongoing investigations efforts.