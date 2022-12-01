Idaho University Murders: Metal Detectors & Security Added At Vigil As Thousands Gather To Remember Victims

Best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, as well as Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed with a Rambo-style knife on the second and third stories of an off-campus home in the early hours of November 13 while roommates Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen slept on the first floor.

Despite terror ringing out in the small college town of Moscow due to a killer being on the loose, traumatized students of the university — who went back to school for the first time after the slayings this week — came together to pay their respects to the deceased on Wednesday evening.