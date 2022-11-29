Police Believe Idaho Murderer Was 'Proud' Of 'Brutal' Murder Weapon, Victim's Family Postpones Funeral Until Justice Is Served
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves spoke out about the ongoing murder investigation which has entered its third week, revealing he is hopeful authorities will crack the case and get justice for his 21-year-old daughter.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the murder weapon, speculated to be a Rambo-style knife, has not been found.
At this time, there is no person of interest and no suspects have been named.
"These families deserve [justice]," Steve Goncalves said. "We just have to come together as a community. Submit all those pieces of evidence ... and get this guy off the streets."
Goncalves told ABC News in his first on-camera interview that the victims had "large punctures" from a "brutal weapon."
"The detective said this weapon is probably something [the killer] paid money for and something that they're proud of," he said.
Goncalves pleaded with the public for help while opening up about the unimaginable agony he and other families are experiencing after the quadruple homicide claimed the lives of Kaylee, her lifelong best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13.
Recent videos that Kaylee posted on TikTok showed her and her friends in great spirits at the group's off-campus property in Moscow, Idaho, just weeks before the attack.
Goncalves said its destroying him to know that her killer is "having a great life out there — and you're just left in shambles," confessing the only solace he has is knowing the murders were "fast" and "nobody suffered."
"You can't imagine sending your girl to college and they come back ... in an urn," Goncalves shared. "You're numb ... you can't absorb that amount of pain and agony."
"My wife's biggest fear, part of the reason we didn't have a funeral, is because she couldn't be guaranteed that that monster was going to not be there," he admitted.
His interview comes shortly after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the toxicology results on the four victims may reveal crucial clues regarding what happened in their final moments.
While new information continues to come to light, a famed forensic pathologist told RadarOnline.com there is a possibility the victims may have been slaughtered by more than one killer.