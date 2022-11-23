University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Ex-Boyfriend Now Caring For Dog Found Spared At Crime Scene

The ex-boyfriend of one University of Idaho victim is now caring for the dog found unharmed at the crime scene where four students were tragically murdered last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jack DeCoeur, the 26-year-old on again off again boyfriend of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, was photographed this week with the dog – named Murphy – he and Kaylee shared prior to her murder on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.