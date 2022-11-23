University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Ex-Boyfriend Now Caring For Dog Found Spared At Crime Scene
The ex-boyfriend of one University of Idaho victim is now caring for the dog found unharmed at the crime scene where four students were tragically murdered last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jack DeCoeur, the 26-year-old on again off again boyfriend of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, was photographed this week with the dog – named Murphy – he and Kaylee shared prior to her murder on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Moscow Police Department revealed a dog was recovered unharmed at the off-campus home where Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death by a still unidentified assailant wielding what was suspected to be a “Rambo”-style knife.
“On the night of the incident, officers located a dog at the residence,” Moscow Police Department confirmed during a press conference Monday night. “The dog was unharmed and turned over to Animal Services.”
Moscow police also confirmed the dog, since identified as Kaylee’s pup Murphy, was handed over to a “responsible party.”
According to photos of DeCoeur and the dog taken earlier this week, and since obtained by the New York Post, Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend is the “responsible party” Murphy was believed to have been handed over to.
Even more surprising is the fact that DeCoeur was questioned following the quadruple killing, with Kaylee’s parents saying the authorities are “wasting their time” investigating the 26-year-old.
“Jack is just as distraught as we are,” Kaylee’s mother, Kristi Goncalves, said on Saturday. “Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000 percent, 2,000 percent our family, and Jack is with us.”
“We stand behind him 100 percent,” Kaylee’s mother added.
Investigators also revealed Kaylee and her best friend and roommate, Madison Mogen, called DeCoeur at least ten times just a few hours before the time the quadruple murder was believed to have taken place.
It is unknown whether or not the girls spoke to DeCoeur during any of the ten calls and, if they did, what they spoke about.
No definitive suspects, no motives and no murder weapons have yet been found in connection to the killings, and the Moscow Police Department – led by Moscow Police Chief James Fry – is scheduled to hold their next press conference about the ongoing case at 1 PM on Wednesday afternoon.