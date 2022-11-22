University Of Idaho Quadruple Murderer SPARED Life Of Dog Found At Crime Scene The Night Of Vicious Attack
The murderer who killed four University of Idaho students last weekend spared the life of a dog that was inside the residence at the time of the vicious attack, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a surprising development to come roughly nine days after four university students were murdered on the morning of Sunday, November 13, the Moscow, Idaho Police Department announced a dog was inside the off campus home the students shared.
Even more surprising was the police department’s confirmation that the dog was left unharmed during the grisly murders.
“On the night of the incident, officers located a dog at the residence,” the Moscow Police Department revealed during a press conference Monday night. “The dog was unharmed and turned over to Animal Services.”
The department also confirmed the dog has since been handed over to a “responsible party,” although it is unknown whether the pet belonged to one of the four victims or the two surviving roommates who were also home but left unharmed during the tragic attack.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the four victims – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 – were believed to have been stabbed to death in their sleep by at least one assailant who used a “Rambo”-style knife to commit the murders.
Investigators have yet to name any suspects in the case, and investigators have also yet to find the murder weapon used on the morning of November 13.
News that the still unidentified murderer spared the life of a dog inside the home at the time of the attack comes after it was revealed a nearby resident’s 12-year-old mini-Australian shepherd was killed and skinned on October 21 just three miles away from the scene of the quadruple murder.
Although nearby residents believe there could be a connection between the murder of the four university students and the killing of the mini-Australian shepherd, the Moscow Police Department further clarified there was no link between the two incidents.
“Detectives are also aware of a Moscow Police incident of the report of deceased animals left on a resident’s property,” the department said Monday night. “This was determined to be wildlife activity and unrelated to the incident.”
Authorities have since come under fire for the way they have handled the investigation in the almost 10 days since the murders first occurred.
One insider told RadarOnline.com that the investigators should not “rush to judgement” and claim the skinning of a nearby dog days before the murders was not related, while another source slammed the Moscow Police Department for allegedly “obliterating evidence” that could have been used to identify and locate the assailant.
“You have to ask yourself: how common is it for a dog to be skinned to death by a knife — just three miles from a scene where people were hacked to death just a few weeks later?” one source told this outlet. “To me, this is a multiple alarm fire.”
“The reality is this evidence was likely obliterated and if the cops had done things correct, those tire marks would have been photographed, measured, and preserved, on the day when the victims were found,” added another source.
“The time that elapsed between when the bodies were found and forensics team returned to the crime scene allowed crucial evidence to be corrupted, by weather or other activity,” the source continued. “With no suspect, no murder weapon and little to no leads, you have to ask the question: did police botch the investigation from the get-go?"