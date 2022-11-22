Cops Probing Brutal Slaughter Of 4 Idaho Students Slammed For ‘Rush To Judgement’ In Ruling Out Link To Filleted, Skinned Dog Just Weeks Before: ‘These Are Serial Killer Tendencies’

Idaho cops blasted as “incompetent” for obliterating “mountains of evidence” in the investigation into the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students have “rushed to judgement” in ruling out a connection with a brutal dog attack just three weeks earlier.

That’s the stunning claim of a case insider who slammed police in Moscow, Idaho, who boldly declared on Monday the heinous head-to-toe skinning of a dog nearby was not at all related.

The insider told RadarOnline.com: “You have to ask yourself: how common is it for a dog to be skinned to death by a knife — just three miles from a scene where people were hacked to death just a few weeks later? To me, this is a multiple alarm fire.”