Ted Bundy Crime Scene Photos Reveal Terrors Of Murder Spree — WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Serial killer Ted Bundy is infamous for his 1970s killing spree and for evading police across several states, however, the crime scene photos obtained by RadarOnline.com depict his actions to give a greater understanding of the severity of horror he inflicted across the country during his time.
During a time when hitchhiking was a common method of transportation and locked doors were almost unheard of, Bundy preyed on innocent teen girls and women from California to Florida.
The horrific crime scene photos provide a gruesome account of the atrocities and true evil the notorious serial killer possessed.
Scroll to see images detailing his spree. Graphic warning is advised.
Bundy’s reign of terror began while he was living in Seattle during the mid-1970s. Suddenly, the quaint community was a hotspot for missing women.
During the same time, a state away in Oregon, several other women vanished without a trace.
Bundy’s first known victim was Linda Ann Healy. The 22-year-old woman was abducted from her basement bedroom in King County, Washington, in February 1974. Her skull was later discovered by authorities around the Taylor Mountain area.
The same year of Healy’s abduction and murder, Bundy moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, for law school. While the enrollment was brief, the move allowed Bundy a fresh territory — and victims.
He broke into the apartment of 18-year-old Karen Sparks and attacked her. After beating her with a metal rod and sexually assaulting her, Sparks remained in a coma for two weeks.
During the same time period, Bundy took a hiking trip to nearby Idaho. While in Idaho, Bundy strangled and raped two unidentified women. He would kill again two months later, when he kidnapped and assaulted 16-year-old Nancy Wilcox in Holladay, Utah. Police were unable to ever recover Wilcox’s remains.
Following the slaying of Wilcox, just two weeks later, Bundy struck again.
After visiting a Salt Lake City pizza parlor, 16-year-old Melissa Smith was abducted. On October 27, 1974, her strangled body was found dumped at Summit Park.
Bundy’s time in the Pacific Northwest resulted in the senseless and cruel murders of numerous women, including Donna Gail Manson, Susan Elaine Rancourt, Roberta Kathleen Parks, Brenda Carol Ball, and Georgann Hawkins.
During the period of Smith’s murder, Janice Ann Ott and Denise Marie Naslund were also abducted and died at Bundy’s hands. At the time, Bundy drove a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, which was reportedly seen by witnesses around the areas of their last known whereabouts.
Throughout his killing spree, Bundy took on several personas as means to rouse victims into his captivity. Sometimes he wore a sling around his arm, asking for help. In others, he impersonated a police officer, such as in the case of 18-year-old Carol DeRonch.
Disguised as an officer, Bundy approached DeRonch while she was leaving a shopping mall in Salt Lake City. Allegedly, Bundy told DeRonch there had been a theft in the area and that she needed to file a police report. Trusting Bundy, DeRonch agreed to get in his yellow VW bug, where he attempted to handcuff her.
Luckily, the attempt failed, and DeRonch was able to escape Bundy. She soon filed a police report on the incident and gave a description of the attacker and his now infamous vehicle.
In August 1975, police actually pulled Bundy over outside of a Salt Lake City suburb. During the stop, police recovered masks, handcuffs, and other incriminating items in the car. In future investigative work, police would discover another vehicle of Bundy’s, which he sold, that contained the hairs of three female victims inside.
Bundy was then placed in a police line-up and was identified by a victim who escaped. Bundy was found guilty of kidnapping DeRonch and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the crime in 1976.
Within a month of his kidnapping conviction, authorities in Colorado charged him with another crime: murder.
Prior to his sentencing for DeRonch’s kidnapping, Bundy committed several vile acts across the Utah and Colorado areas.
During the period, he kidnapped, raped, and killed Debra Kent, 17, Caryn Campbell, 23, and Denise Oliverson. Colorado police charged him with Campbell’s murder following the Utah conviction.
While authorities were finally onto Bundy, he was able to escape and evade arrest twice before eventually being captured, sentenced, and executed.
The first escape occurred in 1977 when he snuck out of a law library at a courthouse in Aspen, Colorado. Bundy, who represented himself at trial, was captured within six days of the escape. Six months later, he snuck through a crawl space in the Glenwood Springs, Colorado, jail.
On January 15, 1978, Bundy transversed across state lines from Colorado to Florida, making his final stop at the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, Florida. Specifically, the Chi Omega sorority house.
Entering the sorority house through a back door that had a broken lock, Bundy unleashed his wrath on the sleeping co-eds.
Margaret Bowman, 21, was beaten with a piece of firewood and strangled with nylon pantyhose as she slept in her bed. Then, Bundy turned to Lisa Levy, 21. During the attack, Bundy bit her buttock and nipple, sexually assaulted and strangled her.
The horrendous night resulted in the violent attack of three other Chi Omega sisters, Cheryl Thomas, Karen Chandler, and Kathy Kleiner. Fortunately, the brave victims survived the attack.
Shortly after the gruesome display of Bundy in Tallahassee, he attacked his final and youngest victim, Kimberly Leach of Lake City, Florida.
While the majority of Bundy’s victims fit a distinct profile — long, dark hair and in their twenties — Leach did not fit the typical profile. Nonetheless, Bundy attacked and kidnapped the young girl from a school playground, where he then sexually assaulted and killed her. Her remains were later discovered dumped at a state park in Suwannee County.
Days later, after stealing a car on February 12, 1978, Bundy was pulled over in Pensacola near the Alabama state line. Pensacola police officer David Lee placed Bundy under arrest after discovering the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Furious, Bundy lashed out at the officer, kicking him in the legs. While Bundy was able to escape the officer’s grasp, he was eventually recaptured and subdued.
In 1979 Bundy stood trial for the Florida State University assaults and murders. On February 10, 1980, a jury found and convicted Bundy guilty of his crimes and sentenced him to death by electrocution.
At the age of 42, on January 24, 1989, Bundy met “Old Sparky,” the nickname for the electric chair at the Florida State Prison where he was serving on death row.
The execution drew crowds and media attention outside of the prison, as many who lived through the terror celebrated justice for the victims and their families.
Until his death, Bundy admitted he had no remorse over the pain he caused so many.
“Guilt doesn't solve anything, really. It hurts you… I guess I am in the enviable position of not having to deal with guilt,” Bundy said.