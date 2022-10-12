Singer Brandy Norwood Blames 'Dehydration' On Hospitalization, Ignores Rumors Of Possible Seizure Following Scary Medical Emergency
Singer Brandy Norwood has addressed her hospitalization just one day after the scary incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, this outlet discovered that the Boy Is Mine singer was recovering in the hospital. While the singer spoke out about the medical emergency, she failed to mention the rumors that she suffered a possible seizure — instead, she blamed the incident on "dehydration."
Brandy did, however, share that she is on the mend.
“To my beloved fam, friends and starz — thank you for sending love and light my way,” the 43-year-old star wrote on her Instagram story. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition.”
Brandy continued, “Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.”
Her hospitalization came just days after Brandy’s brother, Ray J, expressed suicidal thoughts online, which added even more concern about Brady's health scare.
In a concerning post that has since been deleted, Ray J wrote, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kids I would jump off and die tonight.” His sister responded by posting a throwback photo of the two, alongside the caption, “Need you bro @rayj 🙏🏽.”
Following her plea, the former Celebrity Big Brother star posted another disturbing photo, showing his legs dangling over the side of a building. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit [sic]. Now!!! ????” he wrote.
The television personality followed up the post by addressing his fans' concerns, claiming he was “trying to figure it out.”
It's unclear if Ray J's upsetting posts contributed to Brady's dehydration, which landed her in the hospital.
In the past, Brandy has shared her own insecurities and opened up on the mental health effects that stemmed from growing up with a famous parent. Brandy and Ray J’s mom, Sonja Norwood, is an accomplished television producer, author, and entertainment manager.
“Seeing my mom dress a certain way or wear certain things when she was on carpets or on sets, it was kind of difficult,” Brandy said while appearing on The Talk. “Because it was like, ‘Why am I not that way? Why am I not that size? Why was I made the way I was made.”
Brandy continued by saying that “these are all just insecurities in my head.”
The singer added, “She was never like that. She always was supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful.”