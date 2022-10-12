Singer Brandy Norwood Blames 'Dehydration' On Hospitalization, Ignores Rumors Of Possible Seizure Following Scary Medical Emergency

Singer Brandy Norwood has addressed her hospitalization just one day after the scary incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, this outlet discovered that the Boy Is Mine singer was recovering in the hospital. While the singer spoke out about the medical emergency, she failed to mention the rumors that she suffered a possible seizure — instead, she blamed the incident on "dehydration."

Brandy did, however, share that she is on the mend.