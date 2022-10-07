'If I Die Tonight': Ray J Concerns Fans With Cryptic & Suicidal Messages Following Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Drama
Ray J startled a number of his fans when he posted a series of cryptic and suicidal thoughts to social media, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 41-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum took to Instagram late Thursday night and posted at least three captioned videos in which he discussed jumping off the ledge he was sitting on at the time.
“If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he captioned the now-deleted first video.
“SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it [right]. Now!!! ????” he wrote in another video showing his feet dangling from a ledge with the camera panning far down to the ground below.
“IF I DIE TONIGHT,” he then wrote in a video posted to his Instagram Story. “Trying to figure it out – maybe this life was [an] illusion – maybe the next life was my real reality.”
Although the series of startling videos were quickly scrubbed from the social media platform, many of the singer-turned-reality TV star’s fans expressed worry and concern over Ray J’s wellbeing.
“He thought about issuing an Instagram statement about it but changed his mind and is being vague,” a close friend of Ray J’s announced on Friday.
The source also confirmed Ray J is “fine,” “everything is OK,” and the videos were taken while he was on vacation with his on-again, off-again wife, Princess Love.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ray J’s cryptic and suicidal Instagram posts come just weeks after the Sexy Can I singer threatened to share legal documents proving Kris Jenner was the mastermind behind the 2007 release of his and Kim Kardashian’s 2004 sex tape.
"I'm gonna show you Kim's signature on the contract, I'm gonna show you all our emails," he said in September, shortly after Kris underwent a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Cordon to prove she was not involved the infamous sex video’s release.
"Whether I show it now or I show it in court, they can't run from the truth,” he added after calling the Kardashian-Jenner family "devils and con artists" who treated him in an "inhumane" and "racist" manner ever since the video’s release 15 years ago.
When Ray J attempted to show the receipts via Instagram Live, he learned he had been blocked from the social media platform.
"I'm tryna go live on my s---. They blocked me on Live," he claimed on September 20. "Instagram said I was talking too much s---. I wasn't following the guidelines, cause I was telling the truth?"
"Ya'll don't want to respond to what I said, but ya'll want to get me blocked from all the sites,” he added, seemingly targeting both Kris and Kim. “You can't silence the truth."
Ray J was subsequently unblocked from the social media platform shortly before he posted the suicidal thoughts.