Calling Them Out! Ray J Threatens To Share Legal Documents Proving Kris Jenner Masterminded The Release Of Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape

Ray J has had enough. The artist famously made a sex tape with Kim Kardashian in 2004 and has been largely blamed for its 2007 release, but the "Sexy Can I" singer is refusing to take the blame any longer.

The 41-year-old took to social media with a series of heated rants claiming it was her mother, Kris Jenner, who masterminded the leak of the infamous tape — and he stated he has the legal documents to prove it.