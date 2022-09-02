'You Special, Huh?' Ray J Calls Out Kardashian 'Mastermind' Kris Jenner After Kanye West's Explosive Rant
Ray J called out Kris Jenner in a scathing message after Kanye West got a few things off his chest about his co-parenting drama with his ex Kim Kardashian, Radar can confirm.
On Thursday, the One Wish hitmaker entered the conversation by responding to a social media post detailing West's frustrations regarding where his children attend school, also sharing alleged text messages between himself and Kardashian.
"My kids going to Donda. They not going to S-------.... [Charlamagne tha] God and Kris. Get your motherf------ popcorn," the Yeezy fashion designer cryptically posted.
West followed up with a text from the Skims founder on behalf of her famed momager, asking the Blood On The Leaves rapper to "PLEASE" stop posting about her following his explosive return to social media.
"Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kardashian's message from Jenner read.
West refused to back down, firing back at his estranged wife amid their divorce.
"Y'all don't have [say] over my Black children and where they go to school. They will not do Playboy and s--tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here," he wrote.
After seeing the back-and-forth exchange posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account, Ray J dragged Jenner for their own past history together.
The Love & Hip Hop star and Kardashian dated from 2002 to 2006.
"What about my mom, Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the Black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything [for] your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh — you don't think all mothers get stressed?" Ray J commented. "Or you special huh? I know it's old and I don't care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does."
The Sexy Can I performer has continued to speak his mind after addressing the infamous sex tape he made with Kardashian back in 2004, claiming Jenner had a big part in its release despite their denial.
"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," Ray J told Daily Mail in May.
He boldly added, "I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."