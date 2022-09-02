'You Special, Huh?' Ray J Calls Out Kardashian 'Mastermind' Kris Jenner After Kanye West's Explosive Rant

"My kids going to Donda. They not going to S-------.... [Charlamagne tha] God and Kris. Get your motherf------ popcorn," the Yeezy fashion designer cryptically posted.

West followed up with a text from the Skims founder on behalf of her famed momager, asking the Blood On The Leaves rapper to "PLEASE" stop posting about her following his explosive return to social media.

"Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end," Kardashian's message from Jenner read.

West refused to back down, firing back at his estranged wife amid their divorce.