Ray J Breaks Silence On Second Kim Kardashian Tape, Alleges Kris Jenner Was Involved In 2007 'Leak'

Ray J broke his silence about his 2007 sex tape with Kim Kardashian being leaked, calling it the "biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment."

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," the One Wish performer, 41, said in a bombshell tell-all interview with Daily Mail, alleging that Kardashian, 41, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were involved in the Vivid deal.

"I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life," he said of their explicit film made during his ex's 21st birthday celebrations in Cabo.