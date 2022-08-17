'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back

Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder.

He revealed that as the social media disses kept coming, Ye's fans were trolling him incessantly via Instagram and Twitter, flooding his comments section with shady remarks.

"That s--- pissed me off. That he had the power to f--- with me that week," Cudi told Esquire. "That he used his power to f--- with me. That pissed me off. You f---ing with my mental health now, bro."