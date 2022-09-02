'They Will Not Do Playboy & Sex Tapes': Kanye West LEAKS Shocking Text Messages Between Him & Kim Kardashian

Kanye West not only made a series of bizarre social media posts this week, but he also leaked a number of text messages between him and Kim Kardashian, Radar has learned.

On Thursday, while trashing Kris Jenner and warning Victoria Villarroel – Kylie Jenner’s former assistant – not to let Kris make her “do playboy,” Kanye also admitted he has an addiction to pornography which subsequently “destroyed [his] family.”