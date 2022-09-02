Britney Spears Responds To Teen Sons Jayden & Preston's Shocking Comments Following Bombshell Interview

The two teens’ interview also came nearly one month after Britney’ ex-husband and Preston and Jayden’s father, Kevin Federline, revealed the two boys haven’t seen their mother in “a few months.”

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," Britney’s son Jayden shared during one part of the upcoming interview. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

"I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you,” Jayden added, on behalf of himself and his older brother. “Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."