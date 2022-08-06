Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Reveals Humiliated Sons Haven't Seen Their Mother In Months

However, since being released from the conservatorship last November, the boys have also had to go through an adjustment period as they watch the changes their mother has gone through from her whirlwind wedding to her constant nude selfies. Although he made it clear that the boys love their mother, he also implied the stream of salacious photos released to the public can affect Sean Preston and Jayden's social lives.

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough," he continued. "I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

The bombshell series of TV interviews are scheduled to be aired on ITV news sometime this week.

DailyMail was first to report the details.