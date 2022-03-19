Kanye West Kicked Off Grammys Lineup For 'Concerning Online Behavior' Days After Instagram Suspension

The Grammys might not be the only big show the Heartless rapper could get booted from. Thousands of fans have been signing petitions to have West removed from Coachella's line up due to his recent behavior, claiming the rapper to be unwell and needing to get back on his meds.

The "Remove Kanye From Coachella" petition has nearly 18,700 signatures and reads, "We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well." It continues with, "Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.