Matthew Lawrence Demands Cheryl Burke Cover His Legal Fees In Divorce, Wants Prenup Enforced
Matthew Lawrence has responded to estranged wife Cheryl Burke’s divorce petition agreeing to all things — except legal fees.
According to court documents obtained exclusively by Radar, Lawrence responded on March 18, exactly one month after the 37-year-old model and dancer filed her initial petition for the dissolution of their marriage on February 18.
But despite signing off on a number of terms regarding their divorce – such as their date of marriage, date of separation, and the enforcement of their previously established prenup – Lawrence is requesting that Burke cover his legal fees for their upcoming divorce proceedings. She had requested they both cover legal fees in the case.
As Radar reported, the Dancing with the Stars pro initially filed for divorce last month claiming they had been separated since January 7 – a date that has since been confirmed by the 42-year-old Lawrence.
Burke cited irreconcilable differences between the two as the reason for the divorce. The prenuptial agreement put in place when they were married on May 23, 2019, is set to be enforced with no argument from either party.
The dancer and TV host reportedly first met Lawrence – who is best known not only for his role in the Robin William’s film Mrs. Doubtfire but also for his role as Jack Hunter in the Disney Channel show Boy Meets World – in 2006 when his older brother Joey Lawrence competed on the third season of DWTS.
The former couple first started dating in 2007, before breaking up less than one year later in 2008. But then, nearly 10 years later in 2017, the pair reunited and ultimately tied the knot in May 2019.
Burke’s final Instagram post with her soon to be ex-husband was at the end of December 2021 when she posted a photo of her, Lawrence, and their pup with the caption: “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas.”
Less than one month later, Burke was rushing to a Los Angeles courthouse to file for divorce.