‘Their Most Egregious Fakery To Date’: Kris Jenner & Travis Barker Caught Staging FAKE TEARS Prior To Engagement Scene For Hulu’s The Kardashians—How They Fooled Fans Exposed

But a careful review of the footage exposes how Kris and Travis recreated the sequence of events prior to the momager calling Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe in rapid-fire to coordinate the clan to attend the red rose proposal on October 17.

In screenshots of episode three reprinted here, Kris flipped through her phone to call her daughters.

The unabashed first lady of fake curiously called “Kimbo 2022”, “Kylie New New 2022”, “Kendall Nuevo” and “Khloe 2020” to relay the supposed pre-proposal conversation with Travis and rally her troops to ensure they’d attend.

But the scene was actually recorded at Kris’ multi-million dollar office — and months after the proposal!

