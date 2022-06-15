Blac Chyna Accuses Kris Jenner Of Trying To 'Financially Ruin' Her With $400k Demand
Blac Chyna has come out swinging against her daughter’s grandmother Kris Jenner accusing her of attempting to “ruin her.”
Lynne Ciani, the lawyer who represented the 34-year-old in her court battle against the reality family, released a scathing statement on Wednesday.
As Radar previously reported, Kris — along with her daughters Kim, Khloé & Kylie — recently asked the court to order Chyna to reimburse the $391k they spent on court costs.
The family was sued by Chyna who claimed her career was ruined after they told E! executives, she had attacked Rob in December 2016.
In her lawsuit, she denied abusing Rob but said the allegations led to her reality show Rob & Chyna being canceled. The Lashed businesswoman claimed she lost out on a $1 million paycheck for season two along with countless other lucrative business deals.
The family said they told execs about the assault because it did happen. Kris testified that she feared her son would be murdered by Chyna.
Chyna denied the assault ever happened and said a video shot the next day showed Rob with no injuries.
The jury ended up siding with the family and awarded Chyna nothing from her complaint. They believe this means Rob’s ex should pay their bills associated with the case.
The $391k request includes $5k for filing fees, $4k for jury costs, $63k for the cost of deposing individuals in the case, $9k for process service, $19k for the court reporter, $184k for models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits, and another $96k for "other."
Chyna’s attorney fired claiming the family cannot recover the fees. “Kris Jenner’s attempt to financially ruin Angela White, the mother of her granddaughter Dream Kardashian, will not work,” Ciani said.
Ciani said costs are only awarded to defendants who were found to be “without fault.” She said the jury found Kris and Kylie had “falsely claimed” Chyna had abused Rob.
She added, “The same Los Angeles jury reached a verdict that defendants Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner did not act reasonably and in good faith to protect their own economic interests in the Rob & Chyna show.”
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chyna and her ex Rob are set to face off in court later this month for a separate trial. In his case, she accused him of leaking explicit photos of her online after their 2017 breakup.